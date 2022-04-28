Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 185,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.