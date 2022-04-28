Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Icanic Brands stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,163. Icanic Brands has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.
About Icanic Brands
