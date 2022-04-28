ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $9.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.05. 810,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $204.80 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.10.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

