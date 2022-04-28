ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $9.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.05. 810,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $204.80 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.42.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
