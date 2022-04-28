IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Million

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) to report $8.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $7.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $38.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.27 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

IDYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $360.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.80. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after acquiring an additional 409,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 367,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 353,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.