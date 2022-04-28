IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) to report $8.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $7.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $38.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.27 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

IDYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $360.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.80. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after acquiring an additional 409,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 367,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 353,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

