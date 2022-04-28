Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Down 20%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 105,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 172,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID)
See Also
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.