IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IDEX by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.94. 584,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,709. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.45.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

IDEX Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.