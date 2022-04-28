IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,072,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 1,411,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,264. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
