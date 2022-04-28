Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Illinois Tool Works worth $295,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $198.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.61.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

