Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Down 8%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 190,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 65,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

IMNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Immunome alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -1.35.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Immunome by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immunome by 9,375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunome by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.