Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,940 ($24.73) price target on the stock.

IMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,951 ($24.87).

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,645.50 ($20.97) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,631.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,629.29.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

