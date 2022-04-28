Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Impinj updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.05) – $0.01 EPS.

Shares of PI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 648,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,192. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.38.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.45.

In other Impinj news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $75,846.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,510.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,111. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

