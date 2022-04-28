Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Down 4%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $18.02. 1,334,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,146,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

