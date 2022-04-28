Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 7.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 273,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

INBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $609.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Inhibrx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.