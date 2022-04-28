Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $148.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 153.51%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

