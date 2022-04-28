Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.63

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.63 and last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 95632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INO.UN shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$271.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

