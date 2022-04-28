Insider Buying: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Acquires £34,000 in Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Nodland acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($43,334.18).
MCB opened at GBX 35.40 ($0.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. McBride plc has a one year low of GBX 32.60 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 95.80 ($1.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.64. The company has a market cap of £61.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10.
