Insider Buying: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Acquires £34,000 in Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Nodland acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($43,334.18).

MCB opened at GBX 35.40 ($0.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. McBride plc has a one year low of GBX 32.60 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 95.80 ($1.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.64. The company has a market cap of £61.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10.

Get McBride alerts:

About McBride (Get Rating)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.