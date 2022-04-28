Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,338 shares in the company, valued at $692,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.74. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

