Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,338 shares in the company, valued at $692,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:MACK opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.74. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
