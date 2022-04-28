Insider Buying: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Director Buys 2,200,000 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,200,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 7,438,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,666. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $594.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.