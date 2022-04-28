Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells 966 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $11,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 376,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,776.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,332.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $17,184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $240.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.44.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

