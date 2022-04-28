Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Sells 39,904 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,988. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 16.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $209,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

