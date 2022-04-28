Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Sells 39,904 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE FHN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,988. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 16.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $209,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
