Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells $63,078.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $63,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -331.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $12,808,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89,995 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

