Insider Selling: PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) EVP Sells 30,086 Shares of Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PPG stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.04. 16,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.51.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.