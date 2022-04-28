Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Sells 11,804 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ TCDA traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 450,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,751. The stock has a market cap of $539.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tricida by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TCDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

