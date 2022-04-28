Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Announces Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NSP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,316. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Insperity by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Insperity by 3.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

