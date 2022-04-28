Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.31-5.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.310-$5.090 EPS.

NYSE:NSP opened at $108.39 on Thursday. Insperity has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Insperity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

