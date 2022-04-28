Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Intel stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 922,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,804,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.