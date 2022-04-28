InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $5,668.75 Average PT from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

IHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($71.06) to GBX 5,675 ($72.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($73.92) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($66.28) to GBX 5,400 ($68.82) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IHG traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $66.64. 89,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

