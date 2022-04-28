InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $56.45 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

