Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.38 billion and $149.81 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $15.01 or 0.00037791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.60 or 0.07316851 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,632,588 coins and its circulating supply is 225,371,796 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

