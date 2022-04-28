Internet Computer Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $15.01 or 0.00037791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.38 billion and $149.81 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.60 or 0.07316851 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,632,588 coins and its circulating supply is 225,371,796 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

