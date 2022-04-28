Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. 3,322,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,338,000 after buying an additional 232,934 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 63,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

