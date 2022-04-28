Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49. 572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

