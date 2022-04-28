Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 81.3% in April

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $70.14.

