Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

IVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 116.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,665,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,711. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -73.47%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.