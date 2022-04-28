Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.68

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 228141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.