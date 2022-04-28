Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

INVH stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 334,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

