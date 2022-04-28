Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Eric Swayze Sells 378 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Eric Swayze sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $16,688.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

