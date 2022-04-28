Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Eric Swayze Sells 378 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Eric Swayze sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $16,688.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
