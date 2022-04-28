Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) to report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after acquiring an additional 460,699 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,684,000 after acquiring an additional 89,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after acquiring an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 104,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,653. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $32.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

