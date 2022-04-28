iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.15

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.15 and traded as high as $33.03. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 163,811 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

