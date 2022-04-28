IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $3.88. IRIDEX shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 28,451 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRIX. StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.19.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 35.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.