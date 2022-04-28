iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.59% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $61,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,916,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 309,776 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 257,232 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,108,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 490,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after acquiring an additional 227,588 shares during the period.

IEI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.91. 16,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,121. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $119.06 and a one year high of $132.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

