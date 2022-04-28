iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 172,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 162,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $47.90. 2,205,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,429. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.