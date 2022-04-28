iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$26.14 and last traded at C$26.14. 138,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 83,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.01.

