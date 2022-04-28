iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $36,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $534,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $966,000.

QUAL traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,385 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

