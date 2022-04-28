iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,085,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.51. 35,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,271. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $91.87 and a one year high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.