iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.27% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,835,000 after purchasing an additional 423,777 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 882,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after buying an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after buying an additional 468,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,606,000.

NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,262. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

