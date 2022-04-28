iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000.
ACWI traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 185,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,804. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.