iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000.

ACWI traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 185,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,804. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76.

