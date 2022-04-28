iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 467.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,244 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $19,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. 10,182,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,126,141. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.