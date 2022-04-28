iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,626,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after buying an additional 1,026,988 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $42.23. 43,765,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,545,777. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

