iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,405,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $705,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of BATS EZU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169,504 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

